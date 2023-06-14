PROBATE NO. 18-2023-PR-00053 IN THE DIST

PROBATE NO. 18-2023-PR-00053 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Thomas Alan Ballintine, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed co-personal representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Cynthia Anne Taylor and Steven Alan Ballintine, co-personal representatives of the state, at 1118 Atlanta Drive, Richmond, Texas 77406 or filed with the Court. Dated this 25th day of May, 2023. /s/ Cynthia Anne Taylor Cynthia Anne Taylor /s/ Steven Alan Ballintine Steven Alan Ballintine (June 14, 21, 28, 2023) 230389