Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00003 IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Robert Elroy Eichhorst, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Sharon Eichhorst, Personal Representative of the estate, at 1464 7th Ave. NE, Thompson, ND 58278 or filed with the Court. Dated: January 11, 2023 /s/ Sharon Eichhorst, PR _____________________________ Sharon Eichhorst, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Elroy Eichhorst, deceased. 1464 7th Ave. NE, Thompson, ND 58278 Roehl Law PLLC 2860 10th Ave. N., Suite 550 Grand Forks, ND 58203 Telephone No. (701) 354-5200 Attorneys for: Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Elroy Eichhorst. (Jan. 18 & 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 160587