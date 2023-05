Now Accepting Bids: The City of Inkster is currently taking bids for the summer mowing of the park, point and Inkster City Hall. Bids will be accepted until June 7th. Please submit you bid to : City of Inkster, Auditor, 323 University Ave., Inkster, ND 58244. You must carry liability Insurance. (May 24 & 31, 2023) 224762