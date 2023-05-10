NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNERS TO CUT ALL WEE

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNERS TO CUT ALL WEEDS AND LONG GRASS Grand Forks City Ordinance 10-0703 Declaration of Public Nuisance All tall grass and weeds predominantly exceeding eight inches (8”) in height growing within the limits of the city are hereby declared to be a public nuisance, except as otherwise provided herein. It shall be the duty of every person owning, occupying, or in charge of any premises, lot or parcel of land in the city to keep that premises parcel, or lot, including the adjacent right-of-ways, berms and boulevards free from all tall grass and weeds by cutting or destroying them as required herein between April 1 and November 1 of each year. Medians separating street sections shall not be included in the requirements of this article. Tall grass that exists as part of a cultivated vegetable, flower garden, or landscaping display shall not be included in the requirements of this article. Grand Forks Public Health Department (May 10; June 14; July 12; August 9, 2023) 22172