Notice to Papa Johns Pizza Delivery Driv

Notice to Papa John’s Pizza Delivery Drivers in North Dakota Regarding Certified Class Action Lawsuit: This is a court-authorized notice of class action certification. The purpose of this Notice is to inform you about a class action that may affect your rights. A federal court has certified a class action that includes all Papa John’s delivery drivers employed in North Dakota at any time since July 5, 2012 by PJ West Fargo, LLC and related entities and individuals (referred to as “PJ Ops”). The Plaintiff-delivery drivers claim that the law requires that they be reimbursed for vehicle expenses at the IRS standard business mileage rate (currently $.655 per mile). PJ Ops denies that they violated the law. The Court has authorized this form of “publication notice” because PJ Ops does not have complete employee contact records. If you are a member of this class, or think you might be, please help us update our records by completing the form found at the link below. For the full class action notice with details about the drivers’ claims, the class, your options, and the contact information update form, please visit www.billerkimble.com/pjopsnotice or call Class Counsel, Biller & Kimble, LLC, at 513-202-0710. (May 3 & 10, 2023) 219176