NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF S & M ENTERPRISES, INC. Notice is hereby given that S & M Enterprises, Inc. has adopted a resolution of dissolution and is in the process of dissolving. S & M Enterprises, Inc has filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Secretary of State of North Dakota on January 16, 2023; The address of the office to which written claims against the corporation is 214 Circle Hills Dr, Grand Forks ND 58201; All persons having claims against the S & M Enterprises, Inc. are required to present such claims within ninety (90) days after the date of first publication of this notice or said claims will forever be barred. /s/ Mark Naastad Mark Naastad, President First Publication Date: Jan 25, 2023 (Jan 25; Feb 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 169095