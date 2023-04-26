NOTICE TO CREDITORS. (N.D.C.C. 30.1-19-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS. (N.D.C.C. 30.1-19-01). Name, Address, and Telephone No. of Attorney Space below for use of District Court only Probate No. 18-2022-PR-161 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of David Noye, Sr, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Jill Cormier, personal representative of the estate, at 1907 21st Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201 or filed with the Court. Dated this 20th day of April, 2023. Jill Cormier, Personal Representative Address 1907 21st Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201 (April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 216704