NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS Notice is hereby given, pursuant to North Dakota century code section 10-19.1-110, that Valley Bone and Joint Clinic, P.C., a North Dakota professional corporation, is in the process of dissolving and has filed with the North Dakota Secretary of State a notice of intent to dissolve on July 10, 2023. All creditors or claimants having claims against the said corporation are required to present their claims by October 24, 2023, except the claim of any creditor to whom said corporation mailed a copy of this notice shall not be barred until ninety (90) days after the date notice was given. Claims against the corporation must be presented to John D. Schroeder, attorney at law, at Zimney Foster P.C., 3100 S. Columbia Road, Suite 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201. Dated: July 17, 2023, at Grand Forks, North Dakota. VALLEY BONE AND JOINT CLINIC, P.C. JOHN D. SCHROEDER (ND ID #07147) jschroeder@northdakotalaw.net ZIMNEY FOSTER P.C. 3100 South Columbia Road, Ste 200 Grand Forks, ND 58201 Phone: 701/772-8111 Fax: 701/772-7328 (July 26; Aug 2, 9 & 16, 2023) 243589