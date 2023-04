NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS The North Dakota D

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will receive bids for the construction of the following project(s): Job No.: 22785 Project No(s).: SERP-6-029(156)141 Length: 0.574 Type: SLIDE REPAIR, REMOVE AND REPLACE RETAINING WALL, REMOVE AND REPLACE SLOPE PROTECTION County(s): GRAND FORKS Co Location: I-29, JCT US 2 N TO NEAR BNSF RAILROAD STRUCTURE Job No.: 23349 Project No(s).: NHU-SU-6-081(111)940 Length: 2.031 Type: CPR, MILL & HMA, ADA CURB RAMP REVISIONS County(s): GRAND FORKS Co Location: US 81B (32ND AVE), JCT I-29 E TO NEAR WASHINGTON ST - GRAND FORKS NB/SB Job No.: 23604 Project No(s).:SS-9-999(498) Length: 0 Type: MAINTENANCE OF AUTOMATIC TRAFFIC RECORDERS (ATR) & WEIGH IN MOTION (WIM) SITES County(s): GRAND FORKS, CAVALIER, GRIGGS, PEMBINA, RICHLAND, & WELLS Cos Location: 2023 WIM & ATR MAINTENANCE - EASTERN ND Job No.: 23659 Project No(s).: SS-6-032(072)174 Length: 0.280 Type: STRUCTURE REPLACEMENT County(s): GRAND FORKS Co Location: ND 32, 0.3 MI N OF CMC 1802 Bids will be received via the Bid Express on-line bidding exchange at www.bidx.com until 09:30AM, May12, 2023. Bids will be opened at that time at the NDDOT building on the capitol grounds in Bismarck and the bid results will be distributed and posted online at https://www.dot.nd.gov/business/bidinfo.htm approximately 30 minutes after bids are opened. The proposal forms, plans, and specifications are available on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov and may be inspected at the Construction Services Division, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, North Dakota. All bidders not currently prequalified with NDDOT must submit an online Contractor’s Prequalification request to the Department at least ten (10) business days prior to the bid opening. The online application can be found on the NDDOT website at https://www.dot.nd.gov/business/contractors.htm NDDOT reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, waive technicalities, or to accept such as may be determined in the best interests of the state. For disability/language assistance, call 701-328-2978. Requested by: Ron Henke, P.E., Director North Dakota Department of Transportation (April 26, 2023) 214786