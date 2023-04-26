NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS The North Dakota D

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will receive bids for the construction of the following project(s): Job No.: 23604 Project No(s).: SS-9-999(498) Length: 0 Type: MAINTENANCE OF AUTOMATIC TRAFFIC RECORDERS (ATR) & WEIGH IN MOTION (WIM) SITES County(s): GRIGGS, CAVALIER, GRAND FORKS, PEMBINA, RICHLAND, & WELLS Cos Location: 2023 WIM & ATR MAINTENANCE - EASTERN ND Bids will be received via the Bid Express on-line bidding exchange at www.bidx.com until 09:30AM, May12, 2023. Bids will be opened at that time at the NDDOT building on the capitol grounds in Bismarck and the bid results will be distributed and posted online at https://www.dot.nd.gov/business/bidinfo.htm approximately 30 minutes after bids are opened. The proposal forms, plans, and specifications are available on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov and may be inspected at the Construction Services Division, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, North Dakota. All bidders not currently prequalified with NDDOT must submit an online Contractor’s Prequalification request to the Department at least ten (10) business days prior to the bid opening. The online application can be found on the NDDOT website at https://www.dot.nd.gov/business/contractors.htm NDDOT reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, waive technicalities, or to accept such as may be determined in the best interests of the state. For disability/language assistance, call 701-328-2978. Requested by: Ron Henke, P.E., Director North Dakota Department of Transportation (April 26, 2023) 214783