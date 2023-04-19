NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION NOTICE IS HER

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, a special election will be held in Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, for the purpose of submitting to the voters of said School District, the question as to whether the following Initial Resolution for the issuance of general obligation bonds adopted by the School Board of the School District on March 6, 2023, at a regular meeting of the School Board duly called and held, shall be approved: BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 of Grand Forks County, North Dakota (the “School District”), that it is necessary and expedient for the School District to issue its general obligation school building bonds as hereafter described: 1. The maximum amount of bonds proposed to be issued is $79,000,000. 2. The purpose for which the bonds are proposed to be issued is to provide funds, together with any other funds available, to construct and equip a new Valley Middle School; demolish the existing Valley Middle School; construct and modernize the child nutrition facility; construct and equip safety and security facilities; and to otherwise improve and renovate school property. 3. The assessed valuation of all taxable property in the School District as defined in N.D.C.C. § 21-03-01, is $2,866,971,012 as last finally equalized for the year 2022. 4. The total amount of bonded indebtedness of the School District, all issued for school building purposes, is $34,793,200. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the School District intends to issue the $79,000,000 general obligation bonds resulting in an additional millage of 21.54 mills, equal to $21.54 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for the first taxable year after all of the bonds are issued. AND YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED AS FOLLOWS: That the polling place for holding said election will be: Alerus Center 1200 South 42nd Street Grand Forks, North Dakota And you are further notified that the polls of said election will be open at 7:00 A.M., CT, and will remain open continuously thereafter until 7:00 P.M., CT, of that day; and that said election is to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. DATED: March 6, 2023. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA. /s/ Brandon Baumbach Business Manager (April 19, 2023) 213804