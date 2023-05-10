NOTICE OF SHERIFFS SALE PROCESS OF DISTR

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE PROCESS OF DISTRAINT – N.D.C.C. 57-22-04 The following property has been seized and taken into possession by the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department for delinquent mobile home taxes. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department will be selling the mobile homes on May 23rd, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, 124 So 4th St., Grand Forks, ND 58201. If you are the highest bidder for a mobile home, you will need to bring the funds for your bid to the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department by 1:30 p.m. the day of. Payment must be made in the form of cash, cashier’s check, or money order. Any questions regarding the sale should be directed to Corporal Hutton at 701-780-8277 or Michelle at 701-780-8272 or 8271 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. We reserve the right to reject any bid. PROPERTY DESCRIPTIONS: 1. 1979 Liberty VIN #: 6L13171 Parcel #: 00-0000-00001-300 Location: 211 Veitch St N-37 (Ack’s Mobile Home Park), Emerado ND 58228 Delinquent Taxes Owed: $182.92 Minimum Bid: $392.92 2. 1972 Skyline VIN #: SU122OF Parcel #: 00-0000-00001-800 Location: 211 Veitch St N-73 (Ack’s Mobile Home Park), Emerado ND 58228 Delinquent Taxes Owed: $252.10 Minimum Bid: $462.10 3. 1995 Homark, Royal O VIN #: MNHM9422231A Parcel #: 00-0000-00001-536 Location: 4905 Silver Gate Dr, Grand Forks, ND 58203 Delinquent Taxes Owed: $291.38 Minimum Bid: $501.38 Dated this 1st day of May, 2023 /s/ Andy Schneider Andy Schneider /s/ Chris Hutton By: Chris Hutton Sheriff of Grand Forks County Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office (May 10 & 17, 2023) 221774