NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE Notice is hereby given by Job Service North Dakota that on September 6, 2023 @ 11:30 A.M. CST, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, 124 S 4th Street, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, there will be sold at public auction the following described real property: Lot Description: Lot K, a replot of Lot 1 of a replot of Block 1, Endres-Rydell Addition Physical address of this property is: 1501 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201. The minimum acceptable bid for this property is established by state law as the appraised value. The appraised value for this property is $396,000. Notice is further given that the right is reserved to reject any and all bids. Terms of the sale are five (5) percent down payment the day of auction with balance due upon delivery of Deed to buyer. Buyer has the opportunity to make application for title insurance or examine title, no later than October 20, 2023. If buyer refuses or fails to complete the purchase of the property, the seller will retain the 5% down payment as liquidated damages. Possession of the premises will be delivered upon payment of balance, which will be no later than October 20, 2023. Buyer will be responsible for paying any and all closing costs. Inquiries regarding this sale should be directed to Randy Kaiser, Facility Manager, at 701-328-3014 or rkaiser@nd.gov. Darren Brostrom Deputy Director Job Service North Dakota (Aug. 9, 16 & 23, 2023) 24724