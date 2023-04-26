NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND THE ST

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND THE STREET AND HIGHWAY PLAN TO INCLUDE PUBLIC R/W SHOWN AS DEDICATED ON PLAT OF AIRPORT SIXTH RESUBDIVISION Notice to the public is hereby given that the city council proposes to amend the Street and Highway Plan of the city of Grand Forks to include the public rights of way shown as dedicated on the Plat of Airport Sixth Resubdivision to the city of Grand Forks, ND (located at 1210 N 43rd St and 4251 Gateway Dr). Pursuant to Section 40-48-16 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended, notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of May , 2023, in The Hive (former GF Herald building, 375 2nd Ave N) in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m. a public hearing will be held by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, at which time all citizens and interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard upon the afore-mentioned proposal. Dated: April 17, 2023 Maureen Storstad City Auditor (seal) (April 26; May 3, 2023) 216604