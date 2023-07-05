Notice of Public Hearing: The Rye Townsh

Notice of Public Hearing: The Rye Township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 25th, 2023, at 6:30 PM at the Northside Cafe located at 2950 10th Ave N in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The purpose of the hearing is to review a proposed conditional use permit for Polar Communications to erect a utility building on the 2.5 acre lot between 1614 and 1608 23rd Ave NE, currently owned by Ivan Goodoien, etal. The Rye Township Board of Supervisors will meet immediately afterwards to vote on the proposal. (July 5, 2023) 238895