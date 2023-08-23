NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Emerado City Council on the 11th day of September 2023, at 7:00pm in the Emerado City Hall, 201 Main Street, Emerado, North Dakota regarding a request by Emerado Museum Committee to change the zoning designation from R1-Residental Single Family to C-Commercial on the property located at or about 301 Main Street, Emerado, North Dakota with a legal description of: Lot Two (2) Block Twenty-Nine (29) of the Original Townsite of the City of Emerado, North Dakota. Oral comment may be made at the time of the hearing. Written comment maybe submitted at any time prior to the hearing by filing with the Emerado City Auditor, PO Box 130, Emerado, ND 58228. Dated this 10th day of August 2023 Janelle Klava, City Auditor (Aug. 23 & 30; Sept. 6, 2023) 249579