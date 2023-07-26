NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that a subdivision application has been filed with the Grand Forks Planning Commission by Todd Miller for the plat of Miller Ford Farm. Consisting of 2 lots on 9.3 acres. The subject property is located in the NE ¼ of Section 32 Township 150 North, Range 51 West. The Grand Forks County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on August 8th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room on the sixth floor of the County Office Building located at 151 South 4th Street in the City of Grand Forks, at which time and place will be heard any and all interested taxpayers and citizens. Please contact the Planning and Zoning Office at (701) 780-8413 if you have any questions prior to the meeting. Please use Door #1 on the southwest side of the County Office Building for entry. Dated this 20th day of July, 2023 GRAND FORKS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Lane Magnuson, County Planner (July 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 243583