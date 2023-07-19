NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for approval of a variance to the subdivision regulations at the Lots 3, Block 3 of Southern Estates First Addition to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located at 2400 47th Avenue South for the purposes of adding a driveway onto 47th Avenue South. The public hearing will be held Wednesday August 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 13 th Day of July 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (July 19, 2023) 241882