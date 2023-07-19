NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of a Sign Appeal for Grand Forks Park District located at Oxford Sports Complex at 2511 17th Ave South. The public hearing will be held Wednesday August 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 13 th Day of July 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (July 19, 2023) 241877