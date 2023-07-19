NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of the Replat of Lots 9 & 10, Block 1, Lots 1 thru 6, Block 2, and Lots 4, 5, & 6, Block 3, Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, located at the 3000 block of 27th Avenue North. The public hearing will be held Wednesday August 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the HIVE, 375 2 nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 13th Day of July 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (July 19, 2023) 241870