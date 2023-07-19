NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of the Plat of University Park Addition, to the City of Grand Forks, located at 320 N 25th St. and 2100 5th Ave N. The public hearing will be held Wednesday August 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the HIVE, 375 2 nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 13th Day of July 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (July 19, 2023) 241865