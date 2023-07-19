NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval to amend the Zoning Map to Rezone JR’s PUD Amendment No.5, located at the 4400 block of South Columbia Road. The public hearing will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in The Hive, 375 2nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 13th Day of July 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (July 19, 2023) 241861