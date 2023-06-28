NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of the Replat of Lots 10 – 21, Block 1, Southern Estates Twelfth Addition to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located at 4300 & 4400 Blocks of South 25th Street. The public hearing will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in The Hive, 375 2nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 22nd Day of June 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (June 28, 2023) 237299