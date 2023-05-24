NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of an ordinance to amend Chapter XVIII Land Development Code, Amending Section 18-0301 (3) (M) relating to Murals. The public hearing will be held Wednesday June 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 18th Day of May 2023 CITY PLANNING AND Z ONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (May 24, 2023) 226212