NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing for an amendment to Chapter 72 the Grand Forks County Zoning Resolution. The amendment will address application requirements as it pertains to windfarms. The Grand Forks County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on June 13th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room on the sixth floor of the County Office Building located at 151 South 4th Street in the City of Grand Forks, at which time and place will be heard any and all interested taxpayers and citizens. Please contact the Planning and Zoning Office at (701) 780-8413 if you have any questions prior to the meeting. Please use Door #1 on the southwest side of the County Office Building for entry. Dated this 16th day of May, 2023 GRAND FORKS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Lane Magnuson, County Planner (May 31; June 7, 2023) 225503