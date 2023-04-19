NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of the Replat of Lot J, Block 1, Columbia Park 34th Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located at 4575 32nd Ave South. The public hearing will be held Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in The Hive, 375 2nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 12th Day of April 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (April 19, 2023) 214068