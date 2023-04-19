NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of the Plat of Airport 6 th Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located at 1210 N 43 rd Street and 4251 Gateway Drive. The public hearing will be held Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in The Hive, 375 2 nd Ave N, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 12th Day of April 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (April 19, 2023) 214065