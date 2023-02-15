NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to rezone and exclude from the Heartland West PUD (Planned Unit Development), Concept Development Plan, Amendment No. 1 and to include within the Heartland West PUD (Planned Unit Development), Concept Development Plan, Amendment No. 2, all of Heartland West Addition to the City of Grand Forks, ND. The public hearing will be held Wednesday March 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 9th Day of February 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (Feb. 15, 2023) 194077