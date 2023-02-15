NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request for final approval of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to rezone and exclude from the Day-Hud PUD (Planned Unit Development), Concept Development Plan, Amendment No. 1 and to include within the Day-Hud PUD (Planned Unit Development), Concept Development Plan, Amendment No. 2, all of Columbia Mall Addition, Columbia Mall 3rd Resubdivision, Columbia Mall 4th Resubdivision, Columbia Mall 5th Resubdivision, Columbia Mall 6th Resubdivision, and Columbia Mall 7th Resubdivision, Columbia Mall 8th Resubdivision, to the City of Grand Forks, ND. The public hearing will be held Wednesday March 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, where all interested citizens will be heard. Any individual requiring special accommodations to allow access or participation at this hearing is asked to notify the ADA coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to the hearing. For further information, please call 746-2661. Dated this 9th Day of February 2023 CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION Ryan Brooks, Planning Director (Feb. 15, 2023) 194074