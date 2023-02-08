NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given to the public that a Special Use Permit application has been filed with the Grand Forks Planning Commission by Xcel Energy for the construction of a substation in the SE ¼ of Section 7, Arvilla Township. The Grand Forks County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on February 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room on the sixth floor of the County Office Building located at 151 South 4th Street in the City of Grand Forks, at which time and place will be heard any and all interested taxpayers and citizens. If you have any questions prior to the meeting please contact the planning office at (701) 780-8413. Please use Door #1 on the southwest side of the County Office Building for entry. Dated this 26th day of January, 2023 GRAND FORKS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Lane Magnuson, County Planner (Feb 1 & 8, 2023) 179895