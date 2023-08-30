NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Room 201 of Public Works Facility, 724 N. 47th St. on the appeals below. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to an Agenda item or public hearing should submit their comments to Bev Collings at bcollings@grandforksgov.com or call 701-746-2639 for further information. All comments received prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day previous to the meeting day will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. 1. Jonathan & Katharine Puhl, 711 N. 25th St., have made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a detached accessory building. Legal Description: the S. 42’ of Lot 5 & all of Lot 6 of Block 13 of Swangler Subdivision. 2. Daniel Bommersbach on behalf of Jason Bommersbach, 923 So. 9th St., has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build an attached accessory building. Legal Description: Front 80’ of Lots 23 & 24 Block 17 of McKelvey’s Addition. 3. James & Sharilyn Richtsmeier, 6950 29th St., have made a request for variance to the accessory building and side yard setback requirements [Table18-0206 of the Land Development Code] in order to build an attached/detached accessory building. Legal Description: PT E1/2 SE1/4, 333’ X563.71’&40’X51’ STRIP. 32-151-50. 4. Ben Grzadzielewski on behalf of Berlin Property Management LLC., 1502 6th Ave. N., has made a request for variance to the lot area & width, impervious surface area coverage, and front & side yard setbacks and yard requirements [Sections 18-0209 (6,7,8,&9) and 18-0304 of the Land Development Code] in order to develop the property with two homes. Legal Description: Lot 1 Block 24 of the Budge and Eshelman’s 3rd Addition. Any individual requiring a special accommodation to allow access or participation at a City meeting is asked to notify the ADA Coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to meeting date. BY ORDERS OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS BEV COLLINGS, SECRETARY (Aug. 30, 2023) 253798