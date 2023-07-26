NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF THOMPSON, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Thompson, ND, Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 7:00 PM at Thompson City Hall, 306 Pacific Avenue, Thompson, ND, on the appeals below. • Woodland Estates of the City of Thompson has made a request for variance from the lot width requirements (Section 17.0101 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) in order to accommodate the proposed subdivision of Lot 4, Block 7, Maxine’s Second Resubdivision to the City of Thompson, North Dakota into two lots. • Woodland Estates of the City of Thompson has made a request for variance from the buildings and uses requirements (Section 17.0303 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) in order to allow construction of townhouses on the properties to be known at Lots F and G, Block 7, Maxine’s Second Resubdivision to the City of Thompson, North Dakota. • Woodland Estates of the City of Thompson has made a request for variance from the side yard requirements (Section 17.0401 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) to delete the required setback on each side of the property line between the properties to be known as Lots F and G, Block 7, Maxine’s Second Resubdivision to the City of Thompson, North Dakota in order to accommodate construction of townhouses on said lots. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to this public hearing prior to the meeting should submit their comments to City Administrator Terri Herbert at therbert@cityofthompson.org or call 701-599-2973 for further information. All comments received prior to 1:00PM on Thursday, August 3, 2023, will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. Any Individual requiring special accommodations (i.e., alternative formatting of literature, an interpreter, or help in accessing the facility) should advise the city by contacting the City Auditor at PO Box 266, Thompson ND 58278, or by phone at 701-599-2973. Requests should be made seven (7) days prior to the meeting. (July 26, 2023) 243551