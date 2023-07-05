NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Room 201 of Public Works Facility, 724 N. 47th St. on the appeals below. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to an Agenda item or public hearing should submit their comments to Bev Collings at bcollings@grandforksgov.com or call 701-746-2639 for further information. All comments received prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day previous to the meeting day will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. 1. Mark & Jacque Dobmeier, 6396 Lake Dr., have made a request for variance to the accessory building and side yard setback requirements [Section Table18-0206 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a detached accessory building. Legal Description: PT N1/2 NE1/4, 35-151-50. 2. Charles W. Adams, 122 Conklin Ave., has made a request for variance to the rear yard setback requirements [Section 18-0209(10) of the Land Development Code] in order to rebuild two homes. Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 16, Riverside Park Addition. 3. Everette & Kendra Dunnick, 5547 Edward Circle, have made a request for variance to the side yard setback requirements [Section 18-0208(9) of the Land Development Code] in order to build an addition on to the home. Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 1, Kingsview 3rd Addition. 4. Adam Anverinia, 6525 Woodcrest Rd., has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build an attached garage addition. Legal Description: Lot 2, Block 2, L&S 3rd Addition. 5. Premiere Homes & Builders, 1414 7th Ave. No., has made a request for variance to the impervious surface area setback and paving setback requirements [Section 18-0209(7) & 18-0304 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a duplex. Legal Description: Lots 19&20, Block 61, Alexander & Ives Addition. 6. Austin & Amanda Pierce, 6301 E. Lake Dr., have made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section Table18-0206 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a detached accessory building. Legal Description: PT N1/2 NE1/4, 35-151-50. 7. Brandon Eastman, 1211 Cottonwood St., has made a request for variance to the impervious surface area coverage requirements [Section 18-0209(7) of the Land Development Code] in order to pave additional parking spot. Legal Description: Lot 35, Block 1, Lincoln Parkview 1st Addition. Any individual requiring a special accommodation to allow access or participation at a City meeting is asked to notify the ADA Coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to meeting date. BY ORDERS OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS BEV COLLINGS, SECRETARY (July 5, 2023) 238902