NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Room 201 of Public Works Facility, 724 N. 47th St. on the appeals below. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to an Agenda item or public hearing should submit their comments to Bev Collings at bcollings@grandforksgov.com or call 701-746-2639 for further information. All comments received prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day previous to the meeting day will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. 1. Kent Ludtke & Melany Monk, 6398 Driftwood Dr., has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section Table18-0206 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a pool house. Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 2, Edgewood Estates Addition. 2. Greg & Elizabeth Hansen, 1486 Neli Circle, has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a shed. Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 1, Kings View 7th Addition. 3. Premiere Homes on behalf of Scott & Sue Stinar, 6093 Magnolia Dr., has made a request for variance to the impervious surface area coverage requirements [Section 18-02010(7) of the Land Development Code] in order to pave and build a shed. Legal Description: Lot K, Block 1, Kings View 6th Addition. 4. HOPMAC, LLP (dba Grand Forks Welding), 1812 Gateway Dr., has made a request for variance to the impervious surface area coverage, parking and landscaping requirements [Sections 18-0216(7), 18-0302 & 18-309 of the Land Development Code] in order to pave additionally. Legal Description: Lots 3-7, Block 2, C & N Addition. Any individual requiring a special accommodation to allow access or participation at a City meeting is asked to notify the ADA Coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to meeting date. BY ORDERS OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS BEV COLLINGS, SECRETARY (June 7, 2023) 230754