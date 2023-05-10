NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Room 201 of Public Works Facility, 724 N. 47th St. on the appeals below. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to an Agenda item or public hearing should submit their comments to Bev Collings at bcollings@grandforksgov.com or call 701-746-2639 for further information. All comments received prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day previous to the meeting day will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. 1. Ricky Russell, 608 5th Ave. So., has made a request for variance to the minimum lot size, impervious surface area coverage, and accessory building requirements [Sections 18-0211(6)&(7) and 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a detached garage and have the ability to rebuilt on the property. Legal Description: W ½ of Lots 11&12, Block 9, Hole’s Central Addition. 2. Judy Thornton, 1124 6th Ave. N., has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a detached garage. Legal Description: Lots 3&4, Block A, Budge & Eshelman’s 2nd Addition. 3. Kyle Sigette & Kalissa Kruse, 205 Circle Hills Dr., has made a request for variance to the Fence setback requirements [Section 18-0304 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a ten foot fence. Legal Description: Lot 3, Block H, Sunbeam Addition. 4. William & Laurie Vasicek, 1415 Walnut St., has made a request for variance to the impervious surface area coverage requirements [Section 18-0208(7) of the Land Development Code] in order to build a shed. Legal Description: Lot 21, Block 2, Lincoln Parkview 2nd Addition. Any individual requiring a special accommodation to allow access or participation at a City meeting is asked to notify the ADA Coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to meeting date. BY ORDERS OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS BEV COLLINGS, SECRETARY (May 10, 2023) 221892