NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Room 201 of Public Works Facility, 724 N. 47th St. on the appeals below. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to an Agenda item or public hearing should submit their comments to Bev Collings at bcollings@grandforksgov.com or call 701-746-2639 for further information. All comments received prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day previous to the meeting day will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. 1. Dana & Meggen Sande, 1759 Lydia Circle, has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a detached garage. Legal Description: Lot 7, Block 1, Birkholz Homstead Addition. 2. Darin & Kelly Johnson, 2821 Clover Dr., has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build an attached garage addition. Legal Description: Lot B, Block 2, Sunset Acres 2nd Addition. Any individual requiring a special accommodation to allow access or participation at a City meeting is asked to notify the ADA Coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to meeting date. BY ORDERS OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS BEV COLLINGS, SECRETARY (April 19, 2023) 213951