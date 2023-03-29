NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Room 201 of Public Works Facility, 724 N. 47th St. on the appeals below. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to an Agenda item or public hearing should submit their comments to Bev Collings at bcollings@grandforksgov.com or call 701-746-2639 for further information. All comments received prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day previous to the meeting day will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. 1. Michael Gowan, 3152 17th St. NE, has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Table 18-0206 of the Land Development Code] in order to develop the property. Legal Description: PT NW ¼ 20-152-50 (245’ N&S x 445’ E&W) or Lot 1, Block 1, Gowan Addition. 2. Ross Huebner, 6549 16th St. SE, has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Table 18-0206 of the Land Development Code] in order to construct an attached garage. Legal Description: Lot 2& 3, Block 1, Charlson Subdivision. 3. Shawn & Brandi Carsen, 424 25th Ave. So., has made a request for variance to the impervious surface area coverage and accessory building requirements [Sections 18-0208(7) & 18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to build a detached garage. Legal Description: Lot 27, Block 1, White Clover Subdivision. Any individual requiring a special accommodation to allow access or participation at a City meeting is asked to notify the ADA Coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to meeting date. BY ORDERS OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS BEV COLLINGS, SECRETARY (March 29, 2023) 207746