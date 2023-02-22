NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Room A102 of City Hall, on the appeals below. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to an Agenda item or public hearing should submit their comments to Bev Collings at bcollings@grandforksgov.com or call 701-746-2639 for further information. All comments received prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day previous to the meeting day will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. 1. Mason Custom Homes on behalf of Drew & Meghan Molstad, 865 Shadyridge Ct., has made a request for variance to the accessory building requirements [Section18-0305 of the Land Development Code] in order to develop the property. Legal Description: Lot 11, Block 1, Shadyridge 1st Addition. 2. Casey & Helen Hutton, 811 Oakfield Dr., has made a request for variance to the accessory building and front yard setback requirements [Sections18-0305 & 18-0208(8) of the Land Development Code] in order to construct a detached garage addition. Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 3, L&S 3rd Addition. Any individual requiring a special accommodation to allow access or participation at a City meeting is asked to notify the ADA Coordinator (746-2665) of their needs one week prior to meeting date. BY ORDERS OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS BEV COLLINGS, SECRETARY (Feb. 22, 2023) 195737