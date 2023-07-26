NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED SU

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED SUBDIVISION Notice is hereby given to the public that the Thompson City Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 7:00 PM at Thompson City Hall, 306 Pacific Avenue, Thompson, ND, on the request for final approval of the Replat of Lot 4, Block 7, Maxine’s Second Resubdivision to the City of Thompson, North Dakota. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to this public hearing prior to the meeting should submit their comments to City Administrator Terri Herbert at therbert@cityofthompson.org or call 701-599-2973 for further information. All comments received prior to 1:00PM on Thursday, August 3, 2023, will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. Any Individual requiring special accommodations (i.e., alternative formatting of literature, an interpreter, or help in accessing the facility) should advise the city by contacting the City Auditor at PO Box 266, Thompson ND 58278, or by phone at 701-599-2973. Requests should be made seven (7) days prior to the meeting. (July 26, 2023) 243552