NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF GRAND F

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota (the “City”), will meet on August 21, 2023, at 5:30 o’clock p.m. at the City Hall in the City, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on the proposal that the City issue its revenue bonds, in one or more series (the “Bonds”), under the North Dakota Municipal Industrial Development Act of 1955, North Dakota Century Code, Chapter 40-57 (the “Act”), as amended, on behalf of Altru Health System, a North Dakota nonprofit corporation (the “Corporation”). The Bonds are proposed to be issued in a principal amount not to exceed $150,000,000 in order to pay a portion of the costs of construction and equipping of a replacement hospital facility located at 1200 S. Columbia Road in the City, together with related renovations to facilities located at 1300 S. Columbia Rd. and 2401 Demers Ave. in the City (the “Facilities”), as well as costs of issuance of the Bonds, bond insurance premium, if necessary, capitalized interest with respect to the Bonds and one or more reserve funds, if deemed necessary in connection with the issuance of the Bonds (collectively, the “Project”). The Bonds, if issued, shall not be obligations of the City but payable solely from the revenues pledged to the payment thereof; the City shall not be subject to any liability thereon, such bonds shall not constitute a charge, lien, nor encumbrance, legal or equitable, upon any property of the City, and no holder of any Bond shall ever have the right to compel any exercise of the taxing power of the City to pay any such Bond or interest thereon nor to enforce payment thereof against any property of the City. The proceeds of the Bonds, if issued, will be loaned by the City to the Corporation under one or more agreements which would provide for and secure the repayment of the loan by the Corporation, or by the Corporation and one or more of its affiliated corporations. The Facilities will be owned and operated by the Corporation. Notice is also given that the activities and services of the Corporation compete with activities and services of other business enterprises within the City. All interested persons may appear and be heard at the time and place specified above for the public hearing, or may submit their views in writing before the time specified for such public hearing. Dated: July 17, 2023. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance and Administrative Services (July 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 243482