NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF ZON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF ZONING ORDINANCE Notice to the public is hereby given that the city council proposes to amend the zoning ordinance of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, to make the following changes in zoning regulations, restrictions or boundaries of the city of Grand Forks: The Zoning Map of the city of Grand Forks, established by Section 18-0205(2), of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, is hereby amended as follows: To rezone and exclude from JR’s PUD (Planned Unit Development) Concept Development Plan, Amendment No. 4, and to include within JR’s PUD (Planned Unit Development), Concept Development Plan, Amendment No. 5, for all of Southern Estates Eighth Resubdivision, Southern Estates Ninth Addition, Southern Estates Tenth Addition and Southern Estates Eleventh Addition to the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota. All conditions and regulations relating thereto are prescribed in Section 18- 0223 of the Grand Forks City Code and future amendments thereto, together with the attached/approved JR’s PUD (Planned Unit Development) Amendment No. 5, of the prescribed district area. Pursuant to Sections 40-47-04 and 40-47-05 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended, and Section 18-1001 of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of August , 2023, at The HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N, in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, at which time all citizens and interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard upon the afore-mentioned changes. Copy of said proposed change in regulations, restriction or boundary as hereinbefore described is available to the public for inspection and/or copying at the office of the city auditor in City Hall. Dated: July 17, 2023 Maureen Storstad City Auditor (July 26; August 1, 2023) 243561