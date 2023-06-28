NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF ZON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF ZONING ORDINANCE Notice to the public is hereby given that the city council proposes to amend the zoning ordinance of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, to make the following changes in zoning regulations, restrictions or boundaries of the city of Grand Forks: The Zoning Map of the city of Grand Forks, established by Section 18-0205(2), of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, is hereby amended as follows: To rezone and exclude from the University District (UD) and to include within the Memorial Village PUD (Planned Unit Development) Concept Development Plan Amendment No. 1, all of Memorial Village First Addition, and Lot 2, Block 1, Memorial Stadium Resubdivision, to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located at 2655 University Avenue and 2625 2nd Avenue North. Pursuant to Sections 40-47-04 and 40-47-05 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended, and Section 18-1001 of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of July, 2023, in The HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, at which time all citizens and interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard upon the aforementioned changes. Copy of said proposed change in regulations, restriction or boundary as hereinbefore described is available to the public for inspection and/or copying at the office of the city auditor in City Hall. Dated: June 19, 2020 Maureen Storstad City Auditor (June 28; July 5, 2023) 237271