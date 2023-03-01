NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF ZON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF ZONING ORDINANCE Notice to the public is hereby given that the city council proposes to amend the zoning ordinance of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, to make the following changes in zoning regulations, restrictions or boundaries of the city of Grand Forks: The Zoning Map of the city of Grand Forks, established by Section 18-0205(2), of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, is hereby amended as follows: To rezone and exclude from the Heartland West PUD (Planned unit Development), Concept Development Plan, Amendment No. 1 and to include within the Heartland West PUD (Planned Unit Development), Concept Development Plan, Amendment No. 2, all of Heartland West Addition to the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Pursuant to Sections 40-47-04 and 40-47-05 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended, and Section 18-1001 of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, notice is hereby given that on the 20 th day of March , 2023, in the old community room located in The Hive (former GF Herald Building) at 375 2 nd Ave N in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, at which time all citizens and interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard upon the aforementioned changes. Copy of said proposed change in regulations, restriction or boundary as hereinbefore described is available to the public for inspection and/or copying at the office of the city auditor in City Hall. Dated: February 21, 2023 Maureen Storstad City Auditor (March 1 & 8, 2023) 198251