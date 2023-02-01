NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF ZON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF ZONING ORDINANCE Notice to the public is hereby given that the city council proposes to amend the zoning ordinance of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, to make the following changes in zoning regulations, restrictions or boundaries of the city of Grand Forks: The Zoning Map of the city of Grand Forks, established by Section 18-0205(2), of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, is hereby amended as follows: To rezone and exclude from the I-1 (light industrial) District, and to include within the ND Coffee Roastery Micro PUD (Planned Unit Development), Concept Development Plan, Lot A, Block 1 of Sure Foot Addition to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located at 41 Dyke Avenue. All conditions and regulations relating thereto are prescribed in 18-0223 of the Grand Forks City Code and future amendments thereto, together with the attached/approved ND Coffee Roastery Micro PUD, Concept Development Plan of the described District Area. Pursuant to Sections 40-47-04 and 40-47-05 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended, and Section 18-1001 of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of February, 2023, in the council chambers in the City Hall in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, at which time all citizens and interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard upon the aforementioned changes. Copy of said proposed change in regulations, restriction or boundary as hereinbefore described is available to the public for inspection and/or copying at the office of the city auditor in City Hall. Dated: January 17th 2023 Maureen Storstad City Auditor (Jan 25; Feb 1, 2023) 169910