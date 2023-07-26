NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF LAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE OF CITY Notice to the public is hereby given that the city council of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota proposes to amend Chapter XVIII, Article 2, Land Development Code, Section 18-0204 (2), Elements of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, relating to Rules and Definitions. Section 18-0204 (2) is hereby amended as follows: 18-0204 Rules and Definitions (2) Definitions. Certain words and terms are defined as follows: Home occupation. An occupation conducted on residential premises provided that: (C) No home occupations (other than automotive repair) shall may be conducted in any accessory buildings except the A-1 and A-2 zoning districts.. Pursuant to Sections 40-48-08 and 40-48-11 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended, and Section 18-1003 of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of August, 2023, at The Hive, 375 2 nd Ave N, in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, at which time all citizens and interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard upon the aforementioned changes. Copies of said proposed change as hereinbefore described are available to the public for inspection and/or copying at the office of the city auditor in City Hall. Dated July 17, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (seal) (July 26; August 2, 2023)243558