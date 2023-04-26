NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF LAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE OF CITY Notice to the public is hereby given that the city council of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota proposes to amend Chapter XVIII, Article 3, Land Development Code, Section 18-0301(3)(M), Elements of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, pertaining to General Sign Provisions, Murals. Section 18-0301(3)(M) is hereby amended as follows: … (3) General sign provisions. The following regulations shall apply to all signs and sign structures hereinafter permitted in all districts: … (M) Murals are allowed on school buildings in residential districts and in business or industrial districts, subject to the following conditions: … Pursuant to Sections 40-48-08 and 40-48-11 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended, and Section 18-1003 of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of June, 2023, in The Hive (former GF Herald building, 375 2nd Ave N) in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Grand Forks, at which time all citizens and interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard upon the aforementioned changes. Copies of said proposed change as hereinbefore described are available to the public for inspection and/or copying at the office of the city auditor in City Hall. Dated April 17, 2023 Maureen Storstad City Auditor (seal) (April 26; May 3, 2023) 216603