NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF COM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING OF COMPREHENSIVE PLAN OF CITY Notice to the public is hereby given that the city council of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota proposes to amend Chapter XVIII, Article 8, Comprehensive Plan, Section 18-0802, Elements of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, pertaining to the Grand Forks – East Grand Forks 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan. Section 18-0802 (1) is hereby amended as follows: (C) The Grand Forks – East Grand Forks 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan Update, which contains the following sections. 1. 2022 Alternative Transportation Modes: Transit Element, together with all maps, information and data contained therein; with the exception that the following not be declared a part of the comprehensive plan: A. Fare Structure for transit B. Vehicle Type for transit C. Bus Routes Pursuant to Sections 40-48-08 and 40-48-11 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended, and Section 18-1003 of the Grand Forks City Code of 1987, as amended, notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of _July _, 2023, in The HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, at which time all citizens and interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard upon the aforementioned changes. Copies of said proposed change as hereinbefore described are available to the public for inspection and/or copying at the office of the city auditor in City Hall. Dated June 19, 2023 Maureen Storstad City Auditor (seal) (June 28; July 5, 2023) 237307