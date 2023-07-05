NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION SALE OF ABANDON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT GRAND FORKS NORTH DAKOTA The following abandoned and unclaimed motor vehicles have been in the possession of the Grand Forks Police Department for more than fifteen (15) days and other abandoned and unclaimed property for more than sixty (60) days and will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder in accordance with section 39-26-08 and 40-05-02 (20) of the North Dakota Century Code. Sale starting at 1:00 PM Wednesday July 20th, 2023, online at http://www.mcmullensales.com/auctions/ and closing on Wednesday July 27th, 2023 at 6:00 PM. A viewing of vehicles offered for sale will be held Saturday July 22nd, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Grand Forks Police Department Impound Lot at 1800 N. 36th St, Grand Forks, ND. Auctioneer North Dakota Lic. # 898 Joe McMullen Auctioneer. MOTOR VEHICLES OFFERED FOR SALE Year Make Model Color VIN Registered Owner - - Homemade Trailer LN2UT0913FG005376 1997 Acura 2.2CL Black 19UYA1257VL007467 2006 Buick Lucerne Black 1G4HE57Y16U161855 Jonathon Smith 1995 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Gold 1G4CU5218SH600804 Rebekah Decamp 2002 Buick Park Avenue Gray 1G4CW54KX24168207 Carissa Hart 2002 Buick Lesabre Brown 1G4HP52K45U119515 Cameron Hulst 1997 Buick Park Avenue White 1G4CU5212V4643451 Mitchell Rogers 1992 Chevrolet Blazer Green 1GNDT13WXN2178063 2003 Chevrolet Impala Silver 2G1WF52E339448332 2019 Chevrolet Colorado Black 1GCHSCEA3K1114507 Luke Mathiason 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Silver 2G1WK151669334746 Maykin Davis 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Tan 1GNEK13T51J163127 Starsha Swift 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Black 2GCEC13T841435349 Michael Clagg 2011 Chevrolet Malibu Gray 1G1ZA5E10BF346240 Jessica Poitra 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer Grey 1GNET16S366142531 Zoe Fietek 2006 Chevrolet Impala Maroon 2G1WC581869248743 Jessica Johnson 2012 Chevrolet Traverse White 1GNKVLED5CJ328222 Rebecca McIntosh 2010 Chrysler Town and Country White 2A4RR5D11AR491323 Kerstin Reierson 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Silver 2A4GP54L17R182989 Mariah Tetreau 2004 Chrysler Pacifica White 2C8GF684X4R325997 Alexander Gothberg 2009 Dodge Caravan White 1D8HN44E29B511939 1988 Dodge Dakota Yellow 1B7GN14X1JS683362 Adam Herberg 2007 Dodge Nitro Red 1D8GT58K27W528740 Bridget Messnger 2007 Dodge Charger Silver 2B3KA43G17H769684 Jose Ochoa 2008 Ford Mustang Yellow 1ZVHT80N185194683 Sean Williamson 2005 Ford Freestyle Green 1FMZK06195GA50553 Shanlynell Cunningham 2005 Ford Explorer White 1FMDU73K05UB01529 Vincent Mackowick 2001 GMC Sierra Red 1GTEK19T91E242356 Craig Petron 2007 GMC Yukon Grey 1GKFK13077J152114 Daniel Hoberg 2003 Honda Pilot White 2HKYF186X3H510105 Brooke Anderson 2005 Hyundai Tiburon Silver KMHHN65F95U173709 Dylan Mender 2016 Jeep Renegade Black ZACCJBBT6GPD04225 Ruth Hernandez 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Blue 1J4GR48K65C634818 Paula Mitchell 2007 Kia Sedona White KNDMB233076159637 Jodi Trottier 2012 Kia Sport Blue KNDPCCA24C7325012 Seward Weaver 1991 Lincoln Town Car Gray 1LNCM81W0MY718282 Amber Falcon 2006 Mazda MPV White JM3LW28A260556783 Ulises Alcantar 2002 Mercury Cougar Maroon 1ZWFT61L525603795 Tilly Welsh 2009 Nissan Murano Bronze JN8AZ18W79W136245 Charlene Two Bulls 2000 Nissan Maxima Gray JN1CA31A3YT013535 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette Tan 1GHDX03E52D261036 Angela Holt 2001 Pontiac Montana Blue 1GMDX03E41D256250 Dwayne Murray 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix Red 1G2WP12K9VF347491 Jackson Bergeron 1997 Pontiac Grand Am Red 1G2NE52M7VM560283 Dominique Dorsey 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix Blue 1G2WJ52K0YF192214 Terry Ziegler 2008 Pontiac Torrent White 2CKDL537686290870 Desiree Wylie 2004 Pontiac Grand Am White 1G2NF52E74M701194 Arkieen Moody 2006 Pontiac G6 Silver 1G2ZG558764259010 2005 Pontiac G6 Blue 1G2ZH528554164400 Roman Harrow 2002 Saturn SL2 Black 1G8ZK52732Z301699 Kurtis Leblanc 1976 Sidewinder Boat BOAT Billy Johnson 2008 Subaru Legacy Gold 4S3BL616187203407 David Wangen 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Gray 3VW2K7AJ6FM241647 Mackinsie Milton 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Silver 3VWST71K26M013876 Jessica Heimark 2001 Volvo S60 Teal YV1RS58D712014659 Antonio Garcia III Some items listed may not be available at time of sale. Also included are many bicycles and miscellaneous items. The successful bidder on each item must identify themself to the clerk for cash settlement after each sale. All property must be settled for before removal from premises. All property must be removed within 7 days. Mark Nelson Chief of Police (#RunDates#) #ADid#