NOTICE OF PRESENTATION OF PETITION FOR E

NOTICE OF PRESENTATION OF PETITION FOR EXCLUSION (DEANNEXATION) AND PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL, CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA: Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks has been presented with a Petition for Exclusion (Deannexation) and that the Grand Forks City Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the hour of 5:30 p.m. at The Hive (former GF Herald Building) 375 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks, ND 58203 on the following: a Petition for exclusion (Deannexation), pursuant to North Dakota Century Code 40- 51.2-04, of the following properties: 1. Parcel No. 13.2901.00010.000: PT SW1/4NE1/SW343.13’OF E 686.26’OF S654.77’EX S20’ (TRACT2), 29-152-50 of the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 2. Parcel No. 13.2904.00003.000: PT SEl/4SEl/4BEGParce225’W&33’ N of SE Cor, 29- 152-50, of the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 3. Parcel No. 13.3201.00001.004: PTNE1/4NE1/4 Laying E of US Hwy 81 32-152-50 of Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 4. Parcel No. 13.4201.00001.001: Lot A, Replat of Lots One (1), Two (2), Three (3), and Four (4), Bushaw’s Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota 5. Parcel No. 13.4201.00002.001: Lot B, Replat of Lots One (1), Two (2), Three (3), and Four ( 4), Bushaw ‘s Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 6. Parcel No. 13.4201.00004.000: Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Bushaw’s Subdivision No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 7. Parcel No. 13.4201.00005.000: Lot Six (6), Block One (I), Bushaw’s Subdivision No. l to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 8. Parcel No. 13.4201.00006.000: Lot Seven (7), Block One (1), Bushaw’s Subdivision No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 9. Parcel No. 13.4201.00007.000: Lot Eight (8), Block One (1), Bushaw’s Subdivision No. l to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 10. Parcel No. 13.4201.00008.000: Lot Nine (9), Block One (I), Bushaw’s Subdivision No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 11. Parcel No. 13.4201.0009.000: Lot Ten (10), Block One (1), Bushaw’s Subdivision No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 12. Parcel No. 13.4201.00010.000: Lot Eleven (11), Block One (1), Bushaw’s Subdivision No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 13. Parcel No. 13.4203.00001.000: Lot Two (2), Levgold’s Subdivision and the South 190 feet of Lot One (1), Block One (1), Levgold’s Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 14. Parcel No. 13.4204.00001.000: Lot One (2), Block One (1), Bergstrom’s First Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 15. Parcel No. 13.4204.00002.000: Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Bergstrom’s First Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 16. Parcel No. 13.4205.00001.000: Lot A, Block One (1) (PT SEl/4 29-152-50), Bosma Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 17. Parcel No. 13.4205.00002.000: Lot B, Block One (1) (PT SEI/4 29-152-50), Bosma Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 18. Parcel No. 13.4502.00001.000: Lot One (1), Block One (1), Enger Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota 19. Parcel No. 13.5203.00003.000: Lot “B”, Replat of Lot 2, Landowski Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 20. Parcel No. 13.5203.00003.000: Lot B, Block One (1), Enger Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota 21. Parcel No. 13.5203.00003.000: EX E60’ Lot Eleven (11), Block One (1) Replat of Lot 2, Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 22. Parcel No. 13.5204.00003.001: Lots Three (3) and Four (4), Block One (1), Levgold Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, N9rth Dakota. 23. Parcel No. 13-5204-00005-000: Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Levgold’s Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 24. Parcel No. 13-5204-00006-000: Lot Six, Block One (1), Levgold’s Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 25. Parcel No. 13-5204-00007-000: Lot Seven, Block One (1), Levgold’s Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 26. Parcel No. 13.5904.00001.000: Lot One (l), Block One (1), Service 2nd Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, ND 27. Parcel No. 13.5905.00001.000: Lot One (1), Block One (1), Service 3rd Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, ND 28. Parcel No. 13.5906.00001.000: Lot One (l), Block One (1), Service 4th Subdivision to the City of Grand Forks, ND 29. Parcel No. 13.6301.00004.00I: Lots Four (4) and Five (5), Block One (1), Walsh’s Industrial Site No. I to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 30. Parcel No. 13-6301.00012.002: E60’ of Lot Eleven (11), Lot Twelve (12), Block One (1), Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 31. Parcel No. 13-6301.00018.001: Lot A, Replat of Lots One (1), Two (2), and Three (3), Block Three (3), Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 32. Parcel No. 13-6301.00019.00I: LotB, Replat of Lots One (1), Two (2), and Three (3), Block Three (3), Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 33. Parcel No. 13-6301.00020.001: Lot C, Replat of Lots One (1), Two (2), and Three (3), Block Three (3), Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 34. Parcel No. 13.6301.00024.000: Lot A, Replat of Lot One (1), Block Four (4), Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 35. Parcel No. 13.6301.00025.000: Lot B, Replat of Lot One (I), Block Four (4), Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County; North Dakota. 36. Parcel No. 13.6301.00027.000: Lot Three (3), Block Four (4), Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 37. Parcel No. 13.6302.00001.000: PTNE1/4SE/2PARCELA, 29-152-50, Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 2 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 38. Parcel No. 13.6302.00002.000: PARCEL B, 29- 152-50, Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 2 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 39. Parcel No. 13.5203.0002.000: Subdivision (1313L3) Landowski Subdivision (l00x100) Lot A Replat of Lot B to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 40. Parcel No. 13.6301.00026.000: Lot Two (2) Block Four (4) Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 41. Parcel No. 13.6301.00028.000: Lot Four (4) Block Four (4). Walsh’s Industrial Site No. I to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. 42. Parcel No. 13.6301.00029.000: Lot Five (5) Block Four (4). Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1 to the City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, North Dakota. Notice is further given that the Grand Forks City Council will consider the said matter and hear testimony and evidence from persons interested therein. (March 29, 2023) 207664