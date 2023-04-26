NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE WATERMAIN E

NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE WATERMAIN EASEMENT LYING WITHIN AIRPORT 4TH RESUBDIVISION Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed with the city auditor to vacate a Watermain Easement dedicated by the plat of Airport 4th Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located on the east side of Lot 1, Block 1 of said Airport 4th Resubdivision more particularly described as follows; Beginning at the northeast corner of said Lot 1; thence South 89⁰50’27” West along the north line of said Lot 1, for a distance of 115.00 feet; thence South 42⁰08’4” East for a distance of 158.08 feet to a point on the south line of said Lot 1; thence North 65⁰38’27” East, along said south line, for a distance of 10.00 feet to the southeast corner of said Lot 1; thence North 00⁰04’50” West, along the east line of said Lot 1, for a distance of 113.42 feet to the point of Beginning. Countaining of 7274 square feet more or less. Notice is further given that the city council has set the _5TH day of June, 2023 at 5:30 o’clock in the evening in The Hive (former Grand Forks Herald building, 375 2nd Ave N) in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the time and place for hearing said petition, and at said time and place all persons interested may submit testimony, evidence or argument either for or against said petition. Dated: April 17, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (April 26; May 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 216549